Buhari appoints Bupwatda as JUTH CMD

By Folasade Akpan

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Pokop Bupwatda as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Mr Ahmadu Chindaya, the Deputy Director, Media and Public Relations Unit, Federal Ministry of Health.

Chindaya said that Bupwatda’s appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

The letter said the appointment was with effect from Aug. 30, 2022 and would run for an initial tenure of four years.

Presenting the letter to Bupwatda, the minister charged him to strive to add value to the facility in order to improve the economy and also justify the confidence reposed in him by the president.

“The health sector is a key sector of the economy, you should strive to improve on the health facility in your domain, take more responsibility to improve the economy and the condition of the teaching hospital,’’ Ehanire said.

The statement quoted the new CMD as expressing his appreciation to Buhari for finding him worthy and also assured him that he would not disappoint the nation.

He pledged to work with all stakeholders to improve the hospital’s lot. (NAN)

