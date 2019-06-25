Buhari appoints Acting Alternate Chairman of NNPC Governing Board

#TrackNigeria -President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr. Thomas M.A. John as Acting Alternate Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Governing Board.

A statement signed by Dr. Maikanti Kachalla Baru,Group Managing Director,NNPC said even before his appointment, Dr. John, a former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, was serving as a member of the NNPC Governing Board.

He will hold the position of the Acting Alternate Chairman of the Governing Board until a new Minister of Petroleum Resources or Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is appointed to assume the Chairmanship or Alternate Chairmanship position, respectively in line with Sections 1(3) and 2(1) of the NNPC Act.

The new appointment takes effect, immediately, the statement said.

