Buhari appoints Abubakar Fikpo as DG NDE, Issa Aremu, Director NILS

May 18, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Featured, News, Project 0



President Muhammadu has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar  Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

This disclosed in a statement Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday.

Shehu announced that President has also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu, (mni) as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Comrade Aremu has a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments which are for a period of four take effect from May 18, 2021, Shehu said.

Tags: , , , ,