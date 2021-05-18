President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Before his appointment, Mallam Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday.

Shehu announced that President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu, (mni) as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Comrade Aremu has been a notable Trade Unionist who has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

The appointments which are for a period of four years take effect from May 18, 2021, Shehu said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

