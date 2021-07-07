Buhari appoints Abdulahmid as new Envoy to WTO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Dr Abdulahmid as the new Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Trade Organisation (WTO) Geneva, Switzerland, for a period four years.

The is contained in a letter to the Minister , Trade and , Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, from the office the Staff to the President, Prof. .

Adebayo, in a statement Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, ministry’s Permanent on Wednesday charged the new Ambassador to cooperate with Director-General of WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and members of international organisations to enhance Nigeria’s trade.

Until his , Abdulahmid was the Acting Head/Charge d’ Affaires of Nigeria Trade Office to the WTO, Geneva, Switzerland.

He is a holder of Msc. Economics and International Development, Masters in Business Management and Leadership, Doctorate of International Relations and Economic Diplomacy.

He has acquired 28 years of working experience on Trade matters and Trade Negotiations. (NAN)

