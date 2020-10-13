Buhari appoints 3 new executive directors for Niger Delta Power Holding Company

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three new executive directors for Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

This was disclosed Monday in a statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity (office of the vice president).

Akande said, “Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for 3 additional directors at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), the Board of Directors of the company has named three new Executive Directors, for more effective coverage of the Company’s areas of activities.

“The three additional Executive Directors so appointed are: Mr Abdullahi Kassim; Mrs Nkechinyelu Mba; and Mr Mohammed Mahmud.

“The NDPHC Board of Directors named the new Executive Directors at its meeting held Friday, 9th October 2020.”

With this new board structure, NDPHC now has 6 directors each drawn from the six geo-political zones in the country, with the following designated responsibilities:

Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director/CEO – South South; Mr Babayo Shehu, Executive Director (Finance & Accounts) – North East; Mr Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Executive Director (Networks) – South West; Mr Abdullahi Kassim, Executive Director (Generation) – North West; Mrs Nkechinyelu Mba, Executive Director (Corporate Services)– South East; and Mr Mohammed Mahmud as Executive Director (Legal Services & Company Secretary) – North Central.

President Buhari had on August 20, 2020, approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of NDPHC, and Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.

