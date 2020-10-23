Buhari to youths: Utilize social investment opportunities

“There is also the creation of N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund to provide opportunities for the youths and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Survival Fund, through which government is giving a grant of N30,000 to one hundred thousand artisans and guaranteeing market for the products of traders.

“Other initiatives include, Farmermoni, Tradermoni, Marketmoni, the N-Power program including N-Tech and N-Agro. No Nigerian Government in the past has methodically and seriously approached poverty-alleviation like we have done”.

President Buhari appealed to the youths to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of his administration designed to make their lives better and resist the temptation to be used by subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating the country’s democracy.

He emphasized his administration’s commitment to the wellbeing and welfare of citizens as well as preserving the unity of the country.