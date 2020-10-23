Buhari to youths: Utilize social investment opportunities

By Chimezie Godfrey
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian youths to take advantage of the numerous National Social Investment Programmes NSIP under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to make their lives more purposeful.
The President made the remark on Thursday October 22, 2020 while addressing the nation on the #ENDSARS protests in the country and its aftermath.
He said despite the dwindling revenue of the nation coupled with the added responsibilities and restrictions of the Coronavirus pandemic, the federal government has put in place initiatives to help small scale business owners, the youths and the poor to help make them make a living.
He said,”Government has put in place measures and initiatives principally targeted at youths, women and the most vulnerable groups in our society.
“These include our broad plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.
“There is also the creation of N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund to provide opportunities for the youths and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Survival Fund, through which government is giving a grant of N30,000 to one hundred thousand artisans and guaranteeing market for the products of traders.
“Other initiatives include, Farmermoni, Tradermoni, Marketmoni, the N-Power program including N-Tech and N-Agro. No Nigerian Government in the past has methodically and seriously approached poverty-alleviation like we have done”.
President Buhari appealed to the youths to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of his administration designed to make their lives better and resist the temptation to be used by subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating the country’s democracy.
He emphasized his administration’s commitment to the wellbeing and welfare of citizens as well as preserving the unity of the country.
“We will continue to improve good governance and our democratic process through sustained engagement.
“We shall continue to ensure that liberty and freedom, as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens are protected.
“But remember that government also has the obligation to protect lives and properties as well as the right of citizens to go about their daily businesses freely and protected from acts of violence.”
Buhari however appealed to protesters to shun violence and discontinue the street protests while constructive engagement with government will be encouraged in finding solutions to their demands.
