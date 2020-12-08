Buhari, APC NEC members in crucial meeting at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently participating in an emergency virtual meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; all State Governors elected under the platform of the APC are in attendance of the meeting, physically.