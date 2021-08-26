Buhari announces N287bn as profit after tax by NNPC

Buhari signing PIB into law
Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as Minister of Petroleum Resources, has announced a Profit after Tax of N287 billion by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2020.

The made the declaration in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja.

Buhari stated that the declaration was in fulfillment of an earlier pledge by the Federal publicly announce the financial position of the NNPC.

He noted that the net profit was the first in the 44-year history of the establishment.

“I am pleased announce the declaration of Profit after Tax of Two Hundred and Eighty Seven Billion Naira (N287 billion) in Year 2020 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

”This is sequel the completion of the statutory Annual Audit exercise for Year 2020.

”The NNPC losses were reduced N803 billion in year 2018 N1.7 billion in year 2019 and the eventual declaration of Net Profit in year 2020 first in 44-year history.

“This development is consistent with this administration’s commitment ensuring prudent management of resources and maximization of value Nigerian people their natural resources.

“I have further directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation timely publish the Audited Financial statements in line with the requirements of the law and as follow up our commitment ensuring transparency and accountability by public institutions.

“I congratulate the Board, Management and Staff of the Corporation and look forward to value creation Nigerian people,” he said. (NAN)

