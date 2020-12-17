Buhari an exemplary statesman – BMO

As Nigerians celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s 78th birthday, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), has described him as “an exemplary statesman” with an unflinching commitment to Nigeria’s growth.

BMO, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that Buhari’s new age was a blessing to the country as it stood to benefit from the wisdom that comes with his abundant experience.

“The President displays all virtues of an exemplary Statesman. He has lived a disciplined and simple life despite occupying the highest offices of the land on two occasions,” the message signed by BMO Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said.

It recalled that Buhari had also handled several high profile assignments but maintained unassailable integrity that had become the benchmark of expectations of world leaders.

“His decency and forthrightness are rare virtues among today’s leaders. He has brought these to the table of governance and has ultimately been able to move Nigeria through storms and challenges that would have crippled it.

“Today, courtesy this President, the country seems to be like one huge construction site with an infrastructure revolution that even the blind can see.

“His rectitude has been brought to play in the management of our resources; money is not being stolen as before and government resources are being channelled to the everyday Nigerian who feels his efforts and are proud of him.”

The group stated that it was due to the President’s pro-people culture that he had always focused his energy on policies that uplift most Nigerians.

“It has been under President Buhari that we are witnessing the biggest social investment programmes ever seen in Nigeria. Money and resources for a better living are reaching those who truly deserve them.

“Consequently, his government has set out to remove 100 million Nigerians from poverty’s grip in the next 10 years. This is already in the works, despite the fierce and biting COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic was no show-stopper for Buhari who set out the Economic and Sustainability Plan (ESP) to ensure that the average Nigerian is not harshly impacted by the pandemic and its attendant economic woes. The results have been tangible for Nigerians to see.

BMO expressed the view that the President had lived a life that is worthy of example by all Nigerians.

“President Buhari at 78 is a model to young Nigerians, in character, in values and in his moral code. Very few leaders who have passed through the corridors of power and influence have come out unscathed by controversy or malfeasances as President Buhari has.”

The group prayed that God would continue to give the President long life, and also the wisdom and strength to achieve the greater and blessed country he desires for. (NAN)