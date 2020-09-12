Buhari, again, appoints Malami Committee Member

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has

again appointed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of

Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as a member Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Presidential Power Initiative.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen

in Abuja on Friday 11th day of September 2020.

According to the statement, members of the committee included the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Power Saleh Mamman, and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Other members of the committee included the Director General of the

Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Enterprose Mr. Alex A. Okoh, and the President Nigerian Society of Engineers, Babagana Mohammed.

Inaugurating the Committee on Thursday, President Muhamamdu Buhari who described power sector as one of the most critical components of sustainable development, expressed commitment to improve the delivery of power in the country as his enduring and defining legacy.

He said following the Federal Executive Council Approval, the coast is now clear and the SPV has the responsibility of executing the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), providing project management for the implementation of PPI and serve as the key manager to ensure cohesion and seamless execution.