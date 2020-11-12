Buhari, AbdulRasaq get accolades over appointment of Gidado as NPC commissioner

President Muhammad Buhari and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, have been commended for the appointment of a seasoned Journalist, Alhaji AbdulRasaq Gidado, as a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC).
Alhaji Yahya Olowo-Beki, a community leader in llorin and Magaji of Beki family compound, Alanamu, llorin gave the commendation on Thursday, in letters addressed to Buhari and AbdulRazaq.
Olowo-Beki described the appointnment of Gidado as a right choice, in view of his wide experience.
He assured the President and governor that Gidado would not betray the confidence reposed in him in the discharge of his responsibility.
Olowo-Beki prayed God to continue to guard, guide and give wisdom to the new NPC Commissioner while he undertakes this onerous task.
Gidado, who was Special Assistant on Media to late Gov. Mohammed Lawal, hails from Oke-Apomu in llorin West Local Government Area of the state.
He had since assumed duty as NPC Federal Commissioner in Kwara. (NAN)
