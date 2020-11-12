Buhari, AbdulRasaq get accolades over appointment of Gidado as NPC commissioner

President Muhammad Buhari and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, have been commended for the appointment of a seasoned Journalist, Alhaji AbdulRasaq Gidado, as a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC).

Alhaji Yahya Olowo-Beki, a community leader in llorin and Magaji of Beki family compound, Alanamu, llorin gave the commendation on Thursday, in letters addressed to Buhari and AbdulRazaq.

Olowo-Beki described the appointnment of Gidado as a right choice, in view of his wide experience.