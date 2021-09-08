Buhari, a progressive, visionary leader – Former Imo Speaker

Chief Nwoha Amaechi, a former speaker of Imo House of Assembly has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a visionary and progressive leader.

Amaechi, who was recently nominated as Federal Commissioner, National Assembly Service Commission for South East, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He lauded the president’s planned official visit to Imo on Thursday, Sept. 9 to commission projects executed by Gov. Hope Uzodimma.

He said that Buhari’s commitment to the development and unity of the country was also commendable.

The former speaker said that the visit was a testimony of the performance of Uzodinma in his short stay in office.

According to him, Buhari does not tolerate corruption and incompetence, therefore his visit to Imo is an approval of the good works of Uzodinma.

He explained that the governor has demonstrated political courage and responsibility towards the restoration of peace and security in the state.

“The President’s visit will help Nigerians, especially Imo people to know how far the government has gone in rebuilding dilapidated infrastructure, enhancing social development and boosting commerce and industry,” he said.

Amaechi who expressed joy over the President’s visit, said it would serve as a roadmap to repositioning the state and taking it to a greater height.

“For this whole week and beyond, there will be federal presence and focus on Imo and it will be a great opportunity for the state.

“The President will have a firsthand information on the ground assessment of the problems of the people and from there make concrete commitments and promises that will benefit the state,” he said.

Amaechi said that the presidential visit to states was critical to attract federal attention to them.

“Such visit does not come often, because it comes with a lot of multiplier effects derivable with such presidential presence,” he said.

The former speaker identified projects such as the underground tunnel and surface drainage system on Dick Tiger Junction, as one of numerous projects to be commissioned by the President. (NAN)

