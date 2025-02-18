Buhai Mourns Edwin Clark, Calls Him Iconic Statesman

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says the death Chief Edwin Clark had caused deep sorrow in his heart and that of many and that his departure is a loss for the nation.

Calling him an “iconic statesman,” the former president said the late Clark was a leader dedicated to reforms whose commitment to the development of his community and the nation would always be remembered.

The former president said the late Ijaw leader had left an indelible imprint on the nation and that in his passing, Nigeria had lost an iconic statesman and a distinguished leader, adding that his commitment to the unity of the country would be respected by generations to come.

He urged the Clark family and fellow citizens in the Delta region of the country to uphold his numerous achievements.