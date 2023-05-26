Bugaje tasks Fintiri on security, welfare of citizens

By Ibrahim Kado

Dr Usman Bugaje, academician and politician, has charged Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa to improve on the security and welfare of citizens for good governance in his second term tenure.

Bugaje gave the task while presenting a paper titled “Adamawa and the challenges of governance and development”, at a pre-inauguration lecture of the governor in Yola.

He said to achieve that five key sectors needed to be considered for more success, including human capital development; agriculture; infrastructure; industries and societal reorientation.

“Human Capital Development is the starting point in any development drive because of the increasing role of the knowledge in economic development.

“Human capital is made up of two inextricably linked components; health and education,” the don said.

He said that agriculture is another sector that can change the narrative of development in Adamawa, as it provide the great hope for jobs and prosperity but required total overhaul.

“It has to be seen as agri-business in the first place. Farming need to be designed to meet the demands of off-takers and farmers need to be organised along cooperatives where funding and marketing can be best structured.”

According to him, the fundamental purpose government can only be achieved through governance and development.

He therefore expressed the need for government to plan well towards providing more dividends of democracy for the citizens as failure to plan is presumed planning to fail.

Mr Umar Pella, the state Commissioner for Information, appreciated Fintiri for the developmental projects executed in the state in the past four years.

He said that the paper presented is the foundation for the takeoff of Fintiri’s second term in office.

Pella also thanked Bugaje for presenting a timely paper that would ensure good governance for the citizens. (NAN)