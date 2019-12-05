Budget: Zamfara allocates 19% to education

Zamfara State Government has declared a state of emergency on education just as it allocated 19% of its proposed budget for the 2020 to the sector.

Governor Bello Muhammad disclosed this when he received the former Governor of Kano State, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at the Government House in Gusau.

Governor Matawalle said his administration has attached a special premium to education in order to salvage the Youth from the dangers that are facing the society glaringly ahead.

He said that already, the state Government has selected some secondary schools for renovation and upliftment apart from ongoing contracts at building over 700 classroom blocks and renovation of over 300 in various primary schools in the state.

Already, 200 youth were selected and sponsored to study Medicine and engineering abroad, the first batch of whom have already left for Sudan ladt week.

Governor Matawalle said his administration has inherited a backlog of over N2.5 billion SSCE fees of which his administration is now settling instalmentally. So far, the sum of over N700, million has been settled, he said.