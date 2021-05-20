Budget support repayment: Osinbajo to meet stakeholders – Aide

May 20, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Business, News, Project 0



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo soon meet with representatives state governors, Finance and Central Bank Governor to issues on repayment budget support facility.

Osinbajo’s spokesman Laolu Akande fielded questions from State House correspondents after a virtual Executive Council (NEC) meeting presided over by vice president at , Abuja.

He said the governors restated their request to defer the repayment the budget support facility that had been enjoyed by the state governments.

“The of the Nigeria Governors Forum also reported to the council that there have been engagements himself, the finance and the central bank governor on to the issue.

“The finance and the CBN governor had indicated previously that the repayment of the facility ought to resume in May.

“And today, the CBN governor also made a distinction , in his opinion, what has to be repaid immediately and the commercial loans.

“And he also raised the implications for audit; he did say there are implications the loans are not repaid timeously.

“So, the vice president be holding a meeting very soon that include the representatives of the governors, the finance minister and the CBN governor to find a way to the issue.’’

He said that the request and the desire of the governors to have an extension for the repayment and the concerns of the CBN would be factored.

According to him, the CBN is concerned that some of these commercial loans are due for repayment and do have implications for audit of the bank’s that have given these loans.

“So, hopefully, very soon the vice president be meeting with all the people involved to sort this matter,’’ he said. (NAN)

Tags: