Budget padding: Group cautions against eroding public confidence on NASS

Save Nigeria Forum (SNF) a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has cautioned against eroding public confidence in the National Assembly over the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding.

The group convener, Mr Abdul Ahmed, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.



Ahmed said that the Assembly had a robust oversight mechanism targeted at fostering governmental accountability and nurturing public trust.

‘’The Constitution mandates the National Assembly to scrutinise executive proposals and ensure transparency in the allocation of public funds.



“We caution against the dissemination of baseless accusations and the propagation of divisive narratives that risk eroding public confidence in democratic institutions and attempts to undermine the credibility of the National Assembly.



“We urged all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, and the media, to uphold the sanctity of democratic principles and refrain from engaging in actions detrimental to national unity and cohesion,” he said.



He called on the leadership of the National Assembly to remain steadfast in its dedication to serving the interests of the Nigerian people and safeguarding democratic norms. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo