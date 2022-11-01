Budget Implementation: BPP advocates review of standard bidding

By Precious Akutamadu

The Buearu of Public Procurement (BPP) has called for a review of standard bidding procurement to improve budget implementation and national development.



Mr Mamman Ahmadu, the Director-General of BPP, made this appeal at a two-day stakeholders workshop organised by the agency in Port Harcourt.



Ahmadu said that the stakeholder’s sensitisation workshop on the draft review of standard bidding and contracting documents used in the procurement of goods, works and services would be held in four locations.



“The review workshop takes place in four locations of Lagos, Kano, Rivers and Abuja, starting with South-South and Southeast,” he said.



Ahmadu, represented by Mr Eze Obasi, the Director, Department of Special Procurement, said that the workshop, was titled: “The Development and Revision of Procurement and Standard Building Documents”.



According to him, it will create an opportunity to harvest valuable input from all public procurement stakeholders.



Ahmadu said the aim of the development of new procurement documents and the revision of the existing procurement documents is to adress the inadequacies observed in ministries, departments and agencies in the use of the current document.



“The essence is to ensure transparency, openness, accountability and to bring our standard practice to current trend in ICT and other developments,” he said.



Mr Aliyu Aliyu, the BPP Director of Regulation Data Base and ICT, said that the review of the bureau would be done from the regulators perspective and not to be renvented totally but to get informations from various clients who have done it before.



Aliyu said there would be triple addition of more information on the already existing standard bidding document to cover some areas that were not covered before now.



“We should have reference documents that properly adress those areas to which we want to contact,” he explained.



Aliyu said that though the act has given the agency the power to create the standard bidding document, but it still has to be done by the people in order to achieve the successes of the contracts by the parties knowing their rights and responsibilities.



He urged Nigerians to start adhering to regulations and conditions of contracts to achieve success in contracts. (NAN)

