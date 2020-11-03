Budget defence: JAMB surpasses revenue target, poised to do more

The Senate Committee on Basic Education has urged other agencies of government to emulate the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Boards, JAMB in revenue generation and remittance. The chairman of the committee, Senator Akon Eyakenyi (Akwa Ibom south) made the call in her final remarks during the 2021 budget defence of JAMB. By Haruna Salami

According to her JAMB has not only remitted more internally generated revenue, IGR to government coffers, but has also met its corporate social responsibility, CSR to schools and its host community of Bwari, Abuja. “JAMB has demonstrated transparency and excellence in public service by exceeding its revenue target year in year out,” Eyakenyi said.

In response to a question, Oloyede said JAMB would have remitted more revenue, but for its IT infrastructure deficit. He however, thanked the Senate and the Federal Government for “graciously approving” that they should create a centre in Abuja for which they have been setting aside N2 billion in the last three years. This would have ended this year if not for Covid-19. They still have N500 million to complete the sum.

“When we get the N6 billion there will be increase in terms of returns because we wouldn’t need to spend much on infrastructure”, he said. Speaking with journalists at the National Assembly after the meeting, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede said he felt “the National Assembly through the committee has encouraged my colleagues who are doing the work. It’s not for me, because I’m just one person out of over two thousand. I believe my colleagues and I are encouraged by the compliments of the committee and we will continue to do better. Oloyede said what is happening in JAMB is “not magic but just to do what is expected of every responsible Nigerian”.