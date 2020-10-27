Budget defence: I met N2.3b debt, our directors don’t have computers — NAFDAF D-G

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said that she met N2.3 billion debt on her assumption.

She added that there were few numbers of vehicles that were functional with other malfunctioning utilities.

Adeyeye disclosed this during the 2021 budget defence with the House Committee on Health Services on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that her dream was to make NAFDAC self-sufficient, but was faced with the reality of the debt the agency was enmeshed in when she assumed duty as the helmsman.