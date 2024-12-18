Budget: Akpabio tasks heads of MDAs on prompt response to NASS’ invitation

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has tasked heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) on prompt response to National Assembly’s invitation

By Naomi Sharang

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has tasked heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) on prompt response to National Assembly’s invitation to budget defence.

Akpabio stated this on Wednesday during the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill by President Bola Tinubu before a joint session of the national assembly.

He said that it was important for ministers and heads of extra-ministerial departments to respond promptly to requests by the national assembly for them to come and defend their sectoral allocations.

“Let me take this opportunity to stress the importance of ministers and heads of extra-ministerial departments to be prepared to respond promptly to requests for them to come and defend their sectoral allocations.

“This is in the exercise of our legislative oversight.

“We have observed behaviours from some ministers and heads of extra-ministerial departments who sometimes neglect their duties to promptly submit to legislative oversight, sometimes even disregarding invitations from relevant committees of the legislature.

“It is imperative they understand that we will not condone such breaches of the constitution, going forward,” he said.

Akpabio commended Tinubu’s initiatives at strengthening Nigeria’s security framework.

“Your (Tinubu’s) initiatives to strengthen our security framework stand as a testament to your resolve in tackling the pressing challenges of our time.

“We commend your tireless efforts, along with those of our brave men and women in uniform, for liberating our lands from the grip of terrors.

“Today, no community is under the threat of terrorism, a monumental achievement we celebrate together.

“The reduction in kidnapping incidents and the neutralisation of over 11,000 terrorists and insurgents is a testament to their patriotism, strength and determination,” he said.

According to him, Tinubu’s dedication to fostering international relations paves the way for fruitful partnerships that will propel the country forward.

“We are witnessing a resurgence in foreign direct investments, made possible by your visionary directives that ease the visa processes for Nigerians travelling to other countries.

“At the same time, we welcome investors and tourists alike to our country.

“Your innovative approaches in our embassies and the ministry of foreign affairs have opened new doors for Nigeria and its people,” he said.

Akpabio further stated that the introduction of social welfare programmes by the Tinubu-led administration had embodied an unwavering belief in uplifting the living standards of the citizens.

“We commend your steadfast commitment to collaborating, cooperating and working with the national assembly to achieve your grand vision for Nigeria,” the senate president said. (NAN)