Buba emerges APC Bauchi South senatorial candidate

Alhaji Shehu Buba has emerged the Bauchi South senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

Buba polled 188 votes to beat serving Sen. Yahaya Gumau who polled 182 votes in the primary election that held in Bauchi in the early hours of Monday.

Others contestants were Mr Yusuf Ladan who polled four votes, Dr Safiya Iliyasu got no vote and Mr Ibrahim Zailani who also did not get any vote.

Mr Okechuku Nnuzor, the Returning Officer of the primary elections committee, said by the power vested in him he has declared Buba as Bauchi South senatorial candidate of APC.

“Buba scored the highest votes cast to defeat his four other opponents.

“A total of 375 delegates were accredited while 374 votes were cast during election,” he said

Nnuzor described the election as peaceful, adding that delegates and aspirants conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the election, Mr thanked the almighty Allah for giving him the opportunity and also thanked the delegates, as well as the party leadership and supporters for giving him all the support.

He urged the other aspirants to support him to succeed in the forthcoming polls. (NAN)

