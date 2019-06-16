BUA pledges to support Police for improved operations

#TrackNigeria: BUA Group says it will continue to support the Nigeria Police to enhance its operations.

Its Chief Executive Officer,

AbdulSamad Rabiu, made the assertion when he visited the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in Abuja.



First Roll: Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group (2nd left) and Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (3rd Right) in a group photography with Senior officers of the force during BUA Group’s courtesy visit to Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House in Abuja.

Rabiu said that the visit was to further strengthen the existing relationship between the organisation and the police.

According to him, Police are an important part of the society in the maintainance of law and order as well as protection of lives and property.

Rabiu urged the officers of the force to continue to strive for professionalism at all times in the discharge of their duties.

In his remarks, Adamu, while receiving the industrialist, said that police would continue to ensure the safety of lives and property in the country. (NAN)

