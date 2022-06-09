BUA Cement makes donations to 9 host communities

BUA Cement Company, Sokoto, on Thursday donated drugs and a borehole worth N25 million to nine host communities.

The Managing Director, Alhaji Yusuf Binji, who handed over the items at a brief occasion in Sokoto said the gesture was part of the company’s commitment in supporting its host communities.

Binji, represented by Alhaji Sada Sulaiman, Corporate Affairs Manager, said the solar-powered borehole was donated to Dagelawa community in Wamakko Local Government Area and gulped N15 million.

“The 10,000-gallon borehole is to support the community to access potable water as part of the company’s commitment to address the people’s needs.

“However, the drugs, which were shared among eight community clinics, are worth N10 million, in continuation of the gesture for our hosts to access free medicines,” he said.

Sulaiman listed the benefitting clinics to include: Mobile Police clinic, Gidan Boka clinic, Gidan Bailu clinic, Arkilla clinic, Kalambaina clinic, Sabon Garin Alu clinic, Wajeke clinic and Bakin Kusa clinic, all in Wamakko local government.

Responding on behalf of the communities, Alhaji Zubairu Dundaye, Vice-chairman, Wamakko LGA, thanked the company for the gesture.

“This is a rare gesture which will immensely support our communities and complement the state government’s commitment towards addressing the needs of the people.

“We are highly impressed with the support and generosity of BUA Company towards improving the living standard of our people,” he said.

Dundaye urged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the donations for the purpose they were meant for and urged the people of Dagelawa community to safeguard the borehole from vandalism.

Also speaking, the District Head of Wajake, Alhaji Muhammadu Mailato, lauded the firm for its sustained support to the communities. (NAN)

