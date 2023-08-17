BSHA confirms 17 commissioner nominees

By Emmanuel Antswen

The Benue State House of Assembly (BSHA), on Thursday confirmed 17 commissioner nominees earlier sent to it by Gov. Hyacinth Alia for screening.

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Aondona Dajoh, during the plenary in Makurdi, sought the confirmation of each of the 17 commissioner nominees before the house.

Dajoh said following the affirmation by members for each of the nominee, they all stand confirmed.

He appreciated members for taking out time from their recess to come back and carry out the important assignment to move the state forward.

The speaker called on the commissioner designates to see their appointments as a call to duty for humanity and give their best to help the Governor to deliver on his campaign promises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those screened and confirmed are Mrs Joy Luga – Gboko LG; Barr. Omale Omale – Apa LG; Pharmacist Yarmar Ortese – Guma LG; Pastor Frederick Ikyaan – Gwer West LG; and Mr Ogwu Odoh – Ogbadibo LG.

Others are Mr Kwaghgba Amande- Katsina Ala LG; Mr Mathew Abo – Ukum LG; Mr Itiza Imojime – Buruku LG; Mr Aondowase Kunde – Konshisha LG; Prof. Moses Ogbaji – Oju LG; Barr. Matthew Shaagee – Ushongo LG; Mr Mike Ogblegba – Otukpo LG; Mrs Ann Itodo – Okpokwu LG; Barr. Fidelis Mnyin – Makurdi LG; Rt. Hon. Ikyange Terkimbir – Ushongo LG; Mr Nick Eworo – Obi LG, and Mr Awuna Orpiin – Tarka LG.

The house further adjourned to the 23rd of August 2023. (NAN)

