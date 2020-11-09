BRT driver in court for allegedly causing death of 3 pedestrians

A 48-year-old Bus Rapid Transit, (BRT) driver, Bohan Abiodun, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged reckless driving and causing the death of three pedestrians.

The police charged Abiodun, whose residential address was not given with reckless driving and manslaughter.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, alleged the defendant recklessly drove a BRT bus with registration number: 0102178 and caused the death of three pedestrians.

Ayorinde told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 30 about 3.40 a. m. on the BRT Lane, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Iyana-Ipaja in Lagos.