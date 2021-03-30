BRT driver docked for reckless driving, manslaughter

A 56- year-old Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Yusuf Adewale, who allegedly drove in a dangerous manner that resulted in the death of one man, on appeared in a Surulere Magistrates’Court.

The police charged Adewale, who resides in No 25, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Otta, Ogun State, iwith counts of reckless driving and manslaughter.

Adewale, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Adewale Sodiq, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 18, along Funsho Williams Avenue by Albati Barracks inwards Ojuelegba, .

Okoliko, alleged that the defendant recklessly drove a BRT bus with registration number: EKY 569 XY and caused the death of a pedestrian.

The offence, he said, contravened the of sections 18 and 20 of the Road of State, 2012.

Magistrate O.O. Otitoju admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 500, 000, with responsible sureties in like sum.

She ordered the prosecutor to send the file to the State of Prosecutions for legal advice.

Otitoju adjourned the untill April 22. (NAN)

