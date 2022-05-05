Broom sellers, others make brisk businesses as President Buhari visits Ebonyi

Traders especially broom sellers in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital say they are making brisk businesses following the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

saying it sparked a boom to their business.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari scheduled a two day working visit to inaugurate some projects built by the state Governor, David Umahi.

The two day presidential visit is for May 5 and 6, Thursday and Friday.

Some of the projects to inaugurate are: the Ecumenical Centre, Sparido Tunnel, Shopping Mall, International Market among others.

NAN visit to some markets and streets in the state, revealed that there were price hikes in broom and foods.

Some of the traders, who spoke with NAN on Thursday, said the visit was a welcome development to the state and their business.

Mrs Joy Onu, a seller at International Market, Abakaliki Local Government Area, told NAN that the brooms were sold at between N300 and N500 each, depending on the size as against N150 and N200 sold before the visit.

“We are happy over the visit and the way our business is lifted. The Presidential visit and APC in particular as a party has brought turn around to broom business.

“The prices have not hiked to the detriment of the presidential visit. We sell to make little gain and have a livelihood.

“I have to go as far as villages to purchase the brooms and after the expenses, including transportation, we make some gains ,’’ she said.

Another broom seller in Kpirikpiri Market, Mrs Mercy Chukwu, said she was having good patronage and also commended the presidential visit.

“The price is good comparing the present nation’s economy. We sell from N300 up. The visit is a big one to the state and this is an opportunity for us,’’ she said.

Mrs Mariah Onwe, a food vendor also hailed the Presidential visit, adding that she was having good sales.

Mr Peter Okafor, APC chieftain, said the importance of broom as symbol of their party could not be over emphasised.

“This is what we are going to use to sweep in good economy for the people,” he said. (NAN)

