British PM condemns scenes of violence in U.S.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday joined other leaders in condemning the scenes of violence in the United States (U.S.)

“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress.

“The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” he wrote on Twitter.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, called the events “utterly horrifying.”

Masses of angry pro-Trump protesters clashed with police and stormed the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers were due to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November election. (dpa/NAN)