……British-Nigerian health advocate bags King Charles honours list

British-Nigerian mental health advocate Alfred Oyekoya has been honoured as a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s New Year’s Honours List.

Oyekoya made the disclosure in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Oyekoya, Director of BAME Mental Health Support (BMHS), was honoured by King Charles III in recognition of his commitment and service to his community.

With a distinguished career spanning voluntary, public, and private sectors, Oyekoya has continually championed positive change.

Oyekoya’s culturally relevant approach involves not only addressing stigmas but also building resilience in community groups.

His initiative has positioned BMHS as a trusted organisation for minority ethnics in Wales, working collaboratively with several organisations to address health inequalities.

Oyekoya’s voluntary role as one of the Poverty Truth Commissioner with Swansea Local Authority, has enhanced collaboration with diverse groups of individuals to amplify the voices and experiences of those affected by poverty.

He regularly consults with the Welsh Government and other national panels.

“While the bulk of our work through BAME Mental Health Support may not be visible on social or media platforms due to the privacy of service users, this recognition underscores the importance of grassroots efforts.

“Despite the absence of a digital footprint, supporting over 1,500 individuals monthly has garnered attention from authorities who recognise the significance of our work at the grassroots level.

“This acknowledgment fuels my motivation to continue advocating for positive change and well-being,” he said.

NAN reports that the New Year Honours list recognises the achievements and service of people across the United Kingdom (UK), from all walks of life.

UK nationals and citizens of 15 Commonwealth countries to which the King is monarch are eligible to be nominated.

More than 1,200 recipients were awarded for their exceptional achievements.

Individuals were recognised for being dedicated community champions, role models in sport, pioneers in the arts, passionate health workers, and supporters of young people. (NAN)

