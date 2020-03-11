British minister, Dorries tests positive to new coronavirus

Nadine Dorries, Britain’s minister for patient safety, suicide prevention and mental health, has tested positive to the new coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

“Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus.

“She has done the right thing by self isolating at home,” Hancock said in a tweet.

And in a statement circulated by the British media, Forties said: “I can confirm I have tested positive for Coronavirus.

“As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.” (dpa/NAN)