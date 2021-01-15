British man,Singaporean fiancee charged over breaking COVID rules

A British man and his Singaporean fiancée will be charged with breaking Coronavirus quarantine, the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday.

According to the ICA, the British national was serving a “stay-home notice’’ at a hotel when he left his room without wearing a mask on three occasions on Sept. 21, 2020 in breach of the prescribed requirements.’’

The ICA said the third breach saw the man “with his Singaporean fiancée’’ in what the authority said was a willful breach of the rules.