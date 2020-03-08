British High Commissioner tasks journalists on gender equality, reporting

As the world celebrates the International Women’s Day, the political councilor to British High Commissioner, Dominic Williams, has called on young journalists, to change the narrative on the portrayal of women in the media.

He made the call on Saturday during the second International Youth media day in Abuja.

According to him, the media has enormous influence on the issue of gender equality, because it influences society on the cause of transmitting values from one generation to another.

“The media should not follow the existing stereotypical portrayal of women in the society, rather they should get a balance in their reportage of gender related issues,” he said.

While admitting that with the emergence of each generation, rights of women were being respected, Williams however said that both men and women must stand up for gender equality to change the existing status quo.

During the event, which was also aimed to promote using the media as veritable tool, to project equality and give credence to the importance of women to the society, he stressed that individuals should start having a new conviction and start believing in equal rights for women as they are valuable assets to the society.

“Women should recognize their rights as there are equal opportunities open to them. The media should also endeavor to project women in good light and by so doing, women will serve as a helping hand in nation building. It should start by giving women in media equal opportunities as men,” he said.

Also speaking during the event, an educationist, Irene called for better education for women, because education gives better opportunity for women to realise their dreams.

She also called for increased participation of women in the media space so that women themselves can shape their own narrative.

“Women must take that responsibility of shaping their own story rather than allowing others to do so on their behalf”, she said.

Similarly, gender advocate, Ene Nde said gender stereotype in the media is very dangerous than other forms of stereotype in the society.

“Women in the media are highly underrated in this part of the world but there is no limit to what a woman can do. The media is a super structure that can promote women’s capabilities”, she said.

The event also featured film screening that portrays women’s strength and gender representation in the society, music presentation and photo exhibition.

Convener of the event touted among the first women in event, Ovinuchi Ejiohuo also calls for the respect and celebration of women; mothers, sisters, wives and friends, especially those using the media to fight for women’s rights and for humanity in general.

“Women issues are the major fabric in our society because women are the outliers of character development, the economy, governance and national development”, he said.

The International Youth Media Day is a worldwide celebration of youth art; film, photography, spoken word and screening of the International Youth Media Summit (IYMS) works across borders.

The 15th IYMS will take place in Croatia this year with the Croatian Film Association as the host.