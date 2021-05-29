The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria in Abuja, Gill Atkinson, has called on Nigerians and travellers to obey the quarantine laws in place by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19.

Atkinson made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, following updates and increasing statistics on the `virulent’ variants of COVID-19.

Health experts had warned of “super mutant variants” of COVID-19 as France and other countries imposed quarantine on U.K. arrivals.

NAN reports that quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to contagious and infectious disease away from others.

Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms.

For COVID-19, people in quarantine are asked to stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directives from their state or incident managers.

According to Atkinson, quarantine is for the good of all.

“For anybody who is travelling, I will advise them to follow the local protocols in the country that they are travelling to.

“I do that, our staff do that. And I think that is an important part of protecting any country.

“When I travel to the U.K., I quarantine. When I travel from the U.K. to Nigeria, I also quarantine,’’ she said.

NAN also reports that the PSC on COVID-19 had declared additional 132 persons wanted for violating the quarantine provisions of the COVID-19 guidelines.

This was coming on the heels of its earlier declaration of 90 people wanted for the same offence.

The first list contained 63 Nigerians and 27 foreigners.

The second batch list of 132 people comprised 75 males and 57 females, all Nigerians as they were bearing Nigerian Passports and all arrived in Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

Also, the PSC on COVID-19 had on May 1, 2021 issued a Travel Advisory for passengers arriving Nigeria from Brazil, India and Turkey. (NAN)

