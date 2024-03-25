British Council partners NUC on development of varsity curriculum

The British Council has partnered with the National Universities Commission (NUC) on the development of curriculum in tertiary institutions.

Mr Chikodi Onyemerela, Director of Programmes, British C

ouncil, at a workshop on Enhancing Curriculum and Pedagogical Approaches in Nigerian Universities, in Abuja on Monday, said the partnership was necessary to be in tune with global trend.

He said that there was need to change from traditional approach of teaching and learning to digital literacy in solving problems.

“NUC has since introduced the CCMAS which emphasised the cultivation of critical thinking, digital literacy, problem solving and enterpreneurial skill among graduates and this is imperative for our educational institutions to adopt accordingly.

“We must acknowledge the hurdles that lies ahead the traditional approach to teaching and learning which has long been entrenched in our university system and are not easily overturn.

“To change this will require a concerted efforts from each of us to challenge the status quo,” he said.

Also, the Acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, called for collaborative efforts in initiating continuous curriculum reform in Nigerian universities.

He emphasised the need for continuous curriculum reform in Nigerian universities to enable them adapt in a fast-changing world.

He also said that initiating such reforms usually come with challenges, noting that sometimes the actualisation of the curriculum renewal is not fully realised due to the challenges of implementation.

“Continuous curriculum reform has been considered a necessary measure to assist schools respond to a fast-changing world.

“Initiating such reforms is not without challenges as, sometimes, the actualisation of the curriculum renewal is not fully realised due to the challenges of implementation.

“It is gratifying to note that this workshop is coming on the heels of the implementation of the recently-developed Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) in line with the Commission’s enabling laws.

“The new CCMAS is a product of sustained stakeholder interactions and engagement over the years. This involved a blend of academic experts, government (represented by NUC), professional bodies, and the private sector represented by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group(NESG).

“In order to enrich the draft documents, copies of each discipline were forwarded to all critical stakeholders including the relevant academic units in Nigerian Universities, the private sector, professional bodies and the academies for their comments and input,” he said.

Maiyaki said these inputs, along with the curriculum of programmes obtained from some foreign and renowned universities, served as major working materials for the various panels constituted for that purpose.

“Innovative courses such as Venture Creation, Entrepreneurship (programme Specific) and innovation, among others were incorporated into the general studies courses to enhance the employability skills of graduates,” he said.

Maiyaki added that the new curriculum unbundles the Bachelor of Agriculture, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication and the Bachelor of Architecture Programmes, while establishing some emerging specialisations in these fields, in line with global practices.

He, however, stated that this was not a one-time process as there would be curriculum development and review to be at pace with current global trends. (NAN)

By Funmiilayo Adeyemi