Britain’s Prince Charles now with Queen Elizabeth, says BBC

by Emmanuel Yashim

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is now with Queen Elizabeth after she was placed under medical supervision, the BBC reported on Thursday.

A statement from Buckingham Palace, said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles has reportedly traveled to Balmoral along with the Duchess of Cornwall, while Prince William is currently on his way.

Royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted that The Earl and Countess of Wessex as well as Prince Andrew are also traveling to Balmoral, while Princess Anne is already there.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie later confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (who are currently in the UK) are also making their way to Scotland.

All the Queen’s four children are now with her at Balmoral Castle. Along with her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge.

Observers says this appears like a serious situation.

Newly named Prime Minister Liz Truss released a statement expressing concern for the news, saying “My thoughts—and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom—are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.” (Reuters/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

