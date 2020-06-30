Britain tightens up virus restrictions in city of Leicester

Restrictions The British city of will see contact restrictions tightened up once again in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told parliament on Monday.

New infections in the city of some 350,000 people made up ten per cent of all cases in England in the last week, according to Hancock.

Businesses will close in the city in England’s East Midlands starting Tuesday, with schools following suit in the coming week, Hancock said.

Over the past few weeks, the government in London has partially loosened measures put in place in March.

Since mid-June, shops in England have been open again and schools have reopened for certain year groups.

From July 4 onwards, restaurants, hotels, museums, churches, and book shops will be allowed to serve customers again.

Hancock, however, said that would not apply to .

“We recommend to people in Leicester, stay at home as much as you can, and we recommend against all but essential travel to, from and within Leicester,” Hancock said.

Britain is the hardest-hit country in Europe in terms of infection numbers, with more than 43,500 -19 deaths recorded.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are determining their own contact restrictions. (dpa/NAN)


