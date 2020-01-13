Britain summons Iranian ambassador for detention of diplomat

The British government has summoned Iran’s ambassador to London over the “unacceptable” arrest of the British ambassador to Tehran, who attended what was advertised as a vigil for last week’s Ukrainian plane tragedy.

“I would say this was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna Convention and it needs to be investigated.

“We are seeking full assurances from the Iranian Government that this will never happen again,” a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as reported by the Press Association..

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned British Ambassador Rob Macaire on Sunday, accusing him of attending an “illegal demonstration” in Tehran on the evening prior.

Macaire had defended his conduct, insisting he had attended what he thought would be a vigil for the 176 victims of last week’s downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight outside of Tehran.

He said he left the event as soon as it became a protest but was then briefly arrested. (dpa/NAN)

