Britain can’t have it both ways on post-Brexit trade, EU chief warns

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday warned Britain not to expect to cherry-pick in trade negotiations with the European Union as grappling over London’s future relations kicks off.

According to the top EU official in Zagreb, when it comes to access to the EU’s single market – the world’s largest trade bloc there is a difference between being a member state and not.

“If Britain wants to end the free of movement of people, for example, it should not expect the free movement of goods, services and capital.

“There will be trade-offs between market access and how far Britain wants to diverge from EU regulations once the Brexit transition period ends and London is free to forge its own trade deals or change its laws,’’ she added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that mammoth negotiations on all aspects of the future relations be wrapped up by the end of the year, leaving an 11-month time frame that the EU says is unrealistic.

Following a trip to London with von der Leyen on Thursday, the EU’s lead negotiator Michel Barnier said that the bloc should prioritise a trade agreement and a framework for cooperation on fighting crime and terrorism.

Barnier said the commission would be ready on Feb. 1 to propose a negotiating mandate, and expected talks to open in late February or early March.

The EU executive is set to take stock of negotiations and whether it will push Johnson for an extension against his express will in June. (dpa/NAN)