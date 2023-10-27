Bring your noble ideas on board – ex-APC chair urges PDP, LP

By Stanley Nwanosike

Dr Ben Nwoye, former Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, has urged opposition parties to bring their noble intentions and ideas on board to make for a prosperous Nigeria.

Nwoye said: “With the Supreme Court putting an end to all presidential electoral matters, it is time we join hands together to move the nation forward by working with President Bola Tinubu’s transformation agenda.

“I call on our brothers – Mr Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of LP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of PDP – to bring their noble ideas on board the Renewed Hope Agenda project to create prosperity for our people.”

The APC chieftain made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu shortly after the Supreme Court delivered the presidential election judgment in Abuja.

Nwoye congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his resounding victory at the Supreme Court.

“I congratulate the Supreme Court for once again maintaining that the court is still the last hope of the common man and also for an uncommon man,” he said.

According to him, now the court has cleared the way for the president to sit down and reposition the country with his well-thought out policies and programmes he wants to achieve through his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The chairman said that the ruling APC had desired to transform the country and make it a better place for all to live, prosper and be happy.

NAN recalls that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) had earlier reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the Feb. 18 Presidential Election as announced by INEC.

However, not satisfied with the judgment, both Mr Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the LP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of PDP, took the case a step higher to the Supreme Court. (NAN)

