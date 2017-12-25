Bring perpetrators of Southern Kaduna killings to book, Rep tells el-Rufai

A member of the House of Representatives representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Hon Shehu Nicholas Garba has called on Governor Nasir el-Rufai and security agencies not to allow the perpetrators latest killings escape the long arm of the law.

In a press statement he signed in Monday and made available to news men, the lawmaker noted that the impunity that had trailed previous attacks had emboldened the attackers to continue unleashing attacks on the area.

According to him, “It was with deep shock and concern that I received the news of the attack on Nindem Village in Godogodo Chiefdom at about 10pm on Friday,22 December ,2017.

In this attack,4 persons were killed and 10 others were critically injured.The dead were buried the next day under the watch of the Security personnel.The wounded are currently being attended to at the Throneroom Hospital in Kafanchan while other severe cases have been referred to JUTH in Jos.

“While we were mourning the deaths at Nindem, at about 10pm on Christmas eve on Sunday,the security personnel received distress calls of another attack at Ungwan Mailafiya in Kwagiri District of Gwong Chiefdom. By daybreak on Christmas day, 6 persons have been confirmed killed including a child of about six years old and many others injured.

These attacks,coming on the eve of Christmas festivities,are reminiscent of the sad attack at Goska on the eve of last year’s Christmas celebration.

“These recent attacks defy all human logic as there appears to be no immediate trigger.That these attacks take place on the eve of Christmas is a demonstration of the total contempt of the perpetrators of the solemnity of this season. We had thought that the relative peace which had been witnessed over the past months,arising from efforts of well-meaning individuals and bodies,was going to translate into a permanent peace which our people desperately desire.Unfortunately,it appears that some persons or group are bent on perpetuating violence and turning our hither to peaceful communities into a theatre of war for reasons not yet clear to all peace-loving people.

“As a Representative of these Communities and a human being,these incidents are painful and stand totally condemned. We will continue to promote the virtues of peace and harmonious co-existence amongst all our Communities.

“I am appealing to the Security Agencies to quickly investigate the latest incidents with a view to apprehending and bringing the perpetrators to Justice.

“I am also appealing to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,the Governor of Kaduna State,to ensure that these latest incidents do not go the way of similar previous incidents where the Perpetrators were never apprehended. There is no doubt that the impunity which has followed previous incidents has continued to embolden the Murderers whose agenda is yet to be unravelled.

I am also calling on the state Government to complement our efforts in rendering (assistance) which are daily being decimated by forces that the State has persistently failed to unearth.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the Families of the dead and injured at this very difficult time.

I urge the affected Communities to remain calm and avoid embarking on any form of violent reaction while expecting the Security personnel to act.

“It is important to stress that while we continue with the celebration of the festive season,let us remain very vigilant and be ready to report any suspicious activities or movements to the Security Agencies.”