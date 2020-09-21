Bring oil thieves to justice, Gov Wike urges to security agencies

Share the news













Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has appealed to security agencies to ensure that those who sabotage government’s effort to eliminate bunkering are brought to justice. Wike made the appeal on Monday, when participants of the Naval Warfare College Course Four paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt. He noted that bunkering which affects the socio-economic development of the country negatively, should not be allowed to thrive. The governor said that his administration had given necessary support to security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Navy by providing six gunboats to secure the waterways. “We are also procuring more gunboats for the Navy to fight pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering in the State.

“The issue of security should not be politicised as crime and criminality is not synonymous to a particular state. “No Country or State can say that they do not have insecurity. Here in the State because we are working in synergy with security agencies, insecurity has reduced. “Let me appeal that the efforts you put in to apprehend those who attack your personnel should also be applied to prosecute those who affect our economy,’’ he said. Wike called on the Federal Government to implement the report that would be submitted at the end of the study visit. He urged the participants to use their visit to see the developmental strides in Rivers.

“We are constructing five flyovers simultaneously. The Mother and Child Hospital is at furnishing stage and the Real Madrid Football Academy will soon open for academic activities,’’ he said. Earlier, the Commandant Nigerian Naval War College, Rear Adm. Adeseye Ayobanjo, commended the governor for hosting the course participants . He said: “The theme of the Course is: `Curbing Pipeline Vandalism Towards Enhancing Socio-economic Development in Rivers State. “In choosing to carry out this study, we note that the Rivers Government and other security agencies have been doing so much to curb the menace of pipeline vandalism. “The participants of the War College will interact with the people and make recommendations to the Nigerian Navy for implementation.’’ (NAN)

