Bring back subsidy, there’s hunger in the land, protesting Labour tells FG

The shout of “bring back subsidy” rent the air as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protested economic hardship in the country to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

By Haruna Salami

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero while addressing the workers at the National Assembly said they were there because “there is hunger in the land”.

Although Ajaero said the National Assembly can’t help them based on the way and manner the upper chamber did not do much to help their case during the previous protest, all the same he said they have come to send a protest letter to President Bola Tinubu through the leadership of the National Assembly.

The labour leaders were of the view that there is a link between hunger and insecurity.

“Nigerians are hungry because there is insecurity everywhere making it impossible for farmers to work on their farms”.

The NLC lamented the lack of living wage that can cope with the current inflation in the country due to naira devaluation.

Therefore, Ajaero said negotiation for new minimum wage has began, but with the devaluation of the naira, he didn’t know how much will be enough as minimum wage now.

Meanwhile, the chairman Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang (Plateau Central) and Hon. Adefarati Adegboyega, chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Labour received the letter of the protesting workers on behalf of the leadership of the National Assembly.

The two chairmen assured the workers that their complaints will be forwarded to President Bola Tinubu through the leadership of the National Assembly.

In another development, staff of Public Complaints Commission (PCC) have called on the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio to intervene for them to be paid their wage award and other benefits like their colleagues in other establishments of the Federal Government.

The PCC workers led by Margaret Ibeku were singing “Akpabio, Akpabio, come to our aid”.

Public Complaints Commission is a parastatal under the National Assembly, just like National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies NILDS).