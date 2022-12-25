Brigade Nigerian Army commemorates Carol of 9 Lessons

By Leonard Okachie

The 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Saturday commemorated the festival of songs of nine lessons and carol, to usher in Christmas.

The carol, which held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) Barracks, 14 Brigade Nigerian Army Ohafia, Abia, was graced by top military hierarchy, corporate individuals, religious leaders and different church groups.

The invited choirs from Ohafia, including Presbyterian, Anglican Church, St Anthony’s Catholic Church, The Redeemed Church of God and Combine Mass Choir GEJ Barracks, rend the air with sonorous songs.

The Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Adegoke Adetuyi, read the eighth lesson taken from the Book of Matt. 2:1-12, which captured the story of the three wise men from the East.

The Brigade’s Garrison Commander, Lt. Col. LA Adejo read the sixth lesson, taken from the Book of Luke 2: 1- 20, which is about the ‘Birth of Jesus Christ.’

Mrs Nneka Adetuyi, Coordinator, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives, 14 Brigade, read the seventh lesson taken from the Book of Matt. 1:18-25, which also narrated the story of the ‘Birth of Jesus Christ.’

Other prominent persons also read the remaining lessons that were each followed by songs and entertainment to the delight of everyone present.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the readings were about Jesus coming to redeem the world.

Speaking with newsmen, Lt. Col. (Rev. Dr) Luka Kwon, the Brigade Chaplain (Protestant), said the essence was to welcome the Infant Jesus and to celebrate him as the special gift that God gave to the world.

Kwon, who is the Acting Assistant Director Chaplain Services(Protestant) said that the Commander demonstrated that he is the father of the entire brigade by leading his subjects in worship of God.

Also Rev. Fr. (Capt.) Chukwudi Onumajuru, the Brigade Chaplain (Catholic Church), thanked the Brigade Commander for providing the platform for the celebration.

He said: “We have this military-civil relationship where we want civilians to see us our brothers and sisters.

“That is why we invited so many civilians to join us in what we are doing today.”(NAN)