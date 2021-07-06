Brigade Commander tasks troops on human rights

Brig.-Gen. Sani Abdullahi, Brigade Commander, 4 Brigade, Benin, Nigerian Army has advised troops of 4 Brigade against acts inimical to Human Rights while performing their duties.

Abdullahi gave the advice on Tuesday in Benin during his familiarisation visit to Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ekehaun.

He stressed that commitment and discipline which were the bedrock of any military should be the watchword of the troops while discharging military assignment.

He noted that the Nigerian Army was a professional Army that was guided by protocols consistent with national security.

He added that this was intertwined with the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya’s vision of “a Professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria”.

The brigade commander also defies the heavy downpour to tour some facilities like water facilities, and part of troop’s accommodation quarters within the cantonment.

He gave assurance to expedite commencement of rehabilitation work at the facilities with a view to reviving and making them functional again.

Responding, Lt.-Col. Temitayo Fakokunde, the Cantonment/Garrison Commander, appreciated the brigade commander for making out time to visit his troops.

Fakokunde gave assurance that the advice by the brigade commander would go a long way in reshaping and aligning the troops to the COAS’ vision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the brigade commander also visited the 322 Artillery Regiment where he was briefed by Lt.-Col. Brown Aja, the Commanding Officer.

Abdullahi thereafter planted a tree in commemoration of the visit.

The brigade commander further visited the 4 Brigade Medical Services within Cantonment. (NAN)

