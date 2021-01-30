Brig Gen SK Usman (rtd): Profile of new Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), mni FNIPR fapra, is a public relations consultant based in Abuja he owns the PR firm, Mahangi Communication Service.

He is also a consultant director, Corporate Affairs and Information at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

Usman is credited with the transformation of public relations practice and strategic communication in the Nigerian Army.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and a Master of Arts degree in Media, Peace and Conflict Studies from Bayero University Kano and the United Nations Mandated University for Peace (UPEACE), San Jose, Costa Rica respectively.

He was commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1991 and rose to the rank of Brigadier General before he voluntarily retired in February 2019. In the course of his military career, he has held command and staff appointments at various formations and units of the Nigerian Army and has had two peacekeeping tours in Sierra Leone, Ethiopia and Eritrea. Until retirement, he was the Director Army Public Relations.

He has attended many courses, seminars and workshops both within and outside Nigeria.

Brigadier Usman has written many articles and delivered papers at strategic military institutions as well as during seminars and workshops both in Nigeria and other African countries on leadership, crisis and strategic communication.

He is a member of the prestigious National Institute (mni), a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Pubic Relations (FNIPR) and African Public Relations Association, as well as, Fellow Institute of Organisational and Administrative Risk Management of Nigeria.