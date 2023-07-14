Brig.-Gen. Edet takes over as Commander 14 Brigade

By Leonard Okachie

Brig.-Gen. Nsikak John Edet taken has taken over Command of 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army with its headquarters at Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks Ohafia, Abia.

Edet in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Friday, by the Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Lt. Innocent Omale, took over from Brig.-Gen. Adegoke Adetuyi.

The new commander promised that the Brigade would meet tasks and assigned mandates under his watch.

He said that he would synergise with all stakeholders to ensure that the much needed peace was achieved in Abia and its environs .

Edet further said that his command would provide the conducive environment for well-meaning citizens to carry out their normal life without molestation or threats of any kind.

He warned all criminals to stay away from his domain as it was no longer business as usual.

The commander also called on all loyal citizens to collaborate with him, while admonishing criminals and evil ones to repent from their illicit acts, turn new leaves and become good and better citizens.

He also assured of his command’s cooperation with other security agencies and meaningful dialogue with appropriate authorities to tackle security challenges.

He warned evil doers and criminals to stop killing of innocent persons.

Edet expressed delight in the successes recorded by the outgoing commander and promised to consolidate on it to achieve the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to him, the COAS’ philosophy is to “Transform the Nigerian Army into a well trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”.

In his farewell speech, the outgone commander, Brig. Gen. Adetuyi thanked officers and men of the Brigade for the successes recorded during his tour of duty.

He said that those successes, were achievable achievable through God’s Grace and their collective efforts.

He urged them to extend same support and dedication to the new commander. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

