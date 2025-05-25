BRIEF: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, Aregebesola, Others In Closed-Door Dialogue With Group

Former Vice President of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Anambra State and the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi at a closed-door dialogue with the National Political Consultative Group (North) in Abuja on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and Peoples Democratic Party presidential election (2023), Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, former Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi, and former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, were among other political leaders who attended a closed-door dialogue with the National Political Consultative Group (North) forum at the Abuja Continental Hotel in Abuja on Sunday.