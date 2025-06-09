Bridging the digital divide under Tinubu

Nigeria’s digital economy has recorded significant strides in improving and expanding network connectivity within two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

By Jessica Dogo,

Nigeria’s digital economy has recorded significant strides in improving and expanding network connectivity within two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The administration has set forth an ambitious roadmap to bridge Nigeria’s digital divide, aiming to provide internet access to underserved and unconnected communities across the nation.

This initiative is a cornerstone of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”, reflecting a commitment to harness digital infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth and social inclusion.

Granted, internet penetration has risen, particularly in urban areas–the number of internet users increased; accessibility and affordability improved–but the quality of service still poses considerable hurdles, particularly in rural areas; the challenges remain.

Analysts say internet penetration has been steadily increasing, reaching around 45 per cent of the population in early 2024.

This signifies a significant rise from only 15 per cent a decade ago.

The number of unconnected clusters and areas with limited network access has decreased from 207 to 87.

The government says it is actively working with partners to close the digital divide and expand penetration; aiming to improve network connectivity in underserved communities to 70 per cent by 2025 through infrastructure development and digital empowerment programmes.

Policy analysts say the progress made in recent times demonstrates a commitment to closing the digital divide and fostering a more inclusive digital economy.

Worthy on note, efforts to improve broadband connectivity are underway, with a focus on expanding fiber optic networks and initiatives.

Recently, at the unveiling of a pilot project on expanding network connectivity in rural communities, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, disclosed Federal Government’s plan to invest in 7,000 towers in underserved communities.

According to Tijani, the focus is to bridge the digital divide and promote inclusive development in the country.

He said that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Federal Government had directed the ministry to invest 7,000 towers in giving Nigerians access to network.

The minister assured that the 7,000 projects would be delivered by the end of the year so that an opportunity can be given to Nigerians regardless of where they find themselves.

Tijani said that there were about 20 million rural dwellers that still had no access to such facilities.

“The President demanded that money must be put into ensuring that this opportunity is not only available to those in the urban area, but every part of the North.

“This will, in turn, lead to the transformation of the Nigerian economy in all spheres, ranging from health, agriculture and security.”

According to Tijani, the importance of internet connection to Nigeria is profound, touching nearly every aspect of the country’s development.

“Nigeria’s digital economy is one of the fastest-growing in Africa.

“Internet connectivity supports tech startups, e-commerce, fintech, and digital services, contributing significantly to GDP.

‘’Online platforms enable remote work, freelancing, and access to global gig economies. Initiatives like the 3MTT programme aim to create millions of tech-enabled jobs.

“Small and medium enterprises benefit from digital tools for marketing, sales, logistics, and finance,’’ he said.

Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said that the Digital Transformation Working Group (DTWG) had worked with MDAs across sectors to develop and implement its plans on automation, service delivery, cloud adoption, and data-driven governance.

Inuwa said that digital transformation was not just about technology but rethinking and building a government that listened, responded and evolved with its citizens.

‘’The ministry and NITDA are driving reforms aligned with the president’s vision,’’ he said.

The President, Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Dr Muhammad Sirajo, recently, said at the 19th International Conference on Technology and Computing, that collaboration among stakeholders was to develop resilient, inclusive and sustainable solutions on connecting the unconnected world.

Sirajo said that the conference would provide a dynamic platform to explore innovative approaches to global challenges with key sub-themes including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy, Blockchain and Cryptography and Sustainable and Green Technologies, among others.

“The conference topic reflects the critical role of technology in building a connected secure and sustainable future.

“The conference will bring together diverse stakeholders to deliberate on social, economic and technical trends fostering interdisciplinary solutions for a digitally interconnected world,’’ he said.

A strategic initiative under the digital transformation agenda is the National Broadband Alliance (NBAN), a collaborative approach unveiled in early 2025; a multi-stakeholder platform designed to accelerate broadband penetration and foster socio-economic growth across Nigeria.

The alliance brings together government agencies, private sector players, and civil society organizations to expand internet access, increase usage, and promote digital inclusion.

The goal is to make broadband a key driver of economic and social growth, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Available data indicates that the government has approved a 2 billion dollars initiative to expand Nigeria’s fibre-optic network by an additional 90,000 kilometers.

“This project aims to increase the country’s fibre capacity from 35,000 km to 125,000 km, positioning Nigeria as the third-largest terrestrial fibre-optic network in Africa.

“There is a 3. 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme for building digital skills and recognising the importance of digital literacy; the 3MTT programme was unveiled October 2023 with the objective of training three million Nigerians in technical and digital skills by 2027.

“The programme focuses on areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, UI/UX Design, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, and Game Development.

“The first phase began with 30,000 fellows across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with subsequent phases aiming to train additional cohorts.

“The Local Government Connectivity Initiative to reach the grassroots to ensure internet access reaches even the most remote areas; Tinubu has directed the establishment of broadband connectivity in all 774 local government secretariats within six months.

“This initiative leverages existing infrastructure, such as NIGCOMSAT and Galaxy Backbone’s fibre optic network, to provide reliable internet services at the grassroots level,’’ the data indicates.

Stakeholders say Tinubu’s digital transformation agenda underscores a commitment to inclusivity and economic empowerment.

They say by addressing infrastructure deficits, fostering digital skills and ensuring regulatory support, the administration aims to create a digitally connected Nigeria where every citizen has access to the opportunities the internet affords.

While the challenges persist, digital commentators say concerted efforts of the government, private sector and civil society offer a promising pathway towards bridging the digital divide and unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s digital economy.(NANFeatures)