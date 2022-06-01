Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria 2021-22 Announces Top Three Winners

…Over 16,000 applications submitted for 30 spots in the inaugural bootcamp programme

By Chimezie Godfrey

The the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and MassChallenge has announced Negs Empire, Dozzy Agricultural Enterprise, and Maximus Recycling Solutions as the three winners of the B2MC-Nigeria 2021-22 Programme.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mrs. Hadiza Umar, the Agency’s Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Corporate Headquarters, Garki, Abuja.

Mrs Umar attributed this success to NITDA’s recruitment of MassChallenge services to implement a customized initiative called B2MC-Nigeria.

She stated,”Following the successful selection of the top 30 startups shortlisted in December 2021 for the Bridge to MassChallenge (B2MC) Nigeria Bootcamp, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and MassChallenge is pleased to announce Negs Empire, Dozzy Agricultural Enterprise, and Maximus Recycling Solutions as the three winners of the B2MC-Nigeria 2021-22 Programme.

“This success is attributed to NITDA’s recruitment of MassChallenge services to implement a customized initiative called B2MC-Nigeria. MassChallenge, is a global network for innovators who are working to solve massive challenges. NITDA and B2MC in the last five months worked together to catalyze entrepreneurial activity to develop and execute innovative ideas and digital technologies.

“The engagement is set to strengthen the Nigerian innovation ecosystem by providing exposure and access to global business networks, funding opportunities, and extensive knowledge to give Nigerian founders equal opportunities for their startup ventures to compete globally.”

She disclosed that the programme kicked off with an in-depth innovation ecosystem assessment that featured a combination of relevant stakeholders’ groups which are government agencies, universities, venture capitalists and angel investors, entrepreneurs, corporates, as well as media and influencers.

According to her, subsequently, two series of immense bootcamps were held. Participating startups had access to classes with curated curriculum on global best practices around innovation and entrepreneurship, custom-made mentoring and coaching offered by renowned mentors, and access to MassChallenge’s global network.

“Undoubtedly, B2MC is aimed at fostering market creating innovation, job opportunities and socio-economic development.

“The winners are:

• Negs Empire (Founder: Nwakuba Ezinne): Negs Empire is an agritech venture that used the bee-keeping method to improve food security, especially crop production and honey production in localities to remedy insecurity in food supply and reduce low food production output and scarcity and inaccessibility of pure honey by packaging them in affordable pack sizes.

• Dozzy Agriculture (Founder: Nnadozie Ukaegbu): Dozzy is an agritech venture focused on closing the market gap between the fish consumed and fish produced in the fish value chain, through sustainable fish seed productivity and processing.

• Maximus Recycling Solutions (Founder: Johnson Obute): An envitech that helps people gain financial value for their waste. It uses web technology to help people gain value for their waste and provide a reliable supply of raw material to the local recycling industry in Nigeria,” she stated.

Mrs Umar assured that NITDA is committed to leveraging Nigeria’s burgeoning innovation ecosystem to create wealth and prosperity for Nigeria.

